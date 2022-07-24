Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,607,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $22,719,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $17,309,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capri Stock Performance

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.