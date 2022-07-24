Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $705.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

