Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

WBS stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

