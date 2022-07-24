Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

SAH stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.07. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

