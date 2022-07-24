Haven Protocol Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $255,086.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,343.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.14 or 0.06955754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00254777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00114955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00659624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00554213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005969 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,409,948 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

