HC Wainwright Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

