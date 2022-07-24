Head to Head Analysis: PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of -131.91, indicating that its stock price is 13,291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Summer Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A PPL 10.43% 6.25% 2.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Energy and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PPL has a consensus target price of $30.56, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.12 -$10.73 million N/A N/A PPL $5.78 billion 3.48 -$1.48 billion $0.85 32.15

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PPL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPL beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

(Get Rating)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.