Head to Head Contrast: Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Competitors

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of -1.19, meaning that their average share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -8.03% 7.30% 2.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biotricity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 546 3303 3103 59 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -2.00 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 16.31

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

