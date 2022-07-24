Head-To-Head Contrast: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) versus Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 26.37 $9.78 million $0.57 106.21

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.74% 6.91% 6.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

