Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics Price Performance
Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heat Biologics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
