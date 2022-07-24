HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0426

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, HEX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and $5.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444415 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.88 or 0.01953760 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00352428 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000205 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
