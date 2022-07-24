Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.00-1.24 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Hexcel by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 97,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

