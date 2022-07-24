Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

NYSE:ANET opened at $102.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

