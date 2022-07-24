Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.05 and its 200-day moving average is $257.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $9,136,160. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.