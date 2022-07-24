Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after buying an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

