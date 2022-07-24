Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

