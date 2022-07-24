Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $101.67 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

