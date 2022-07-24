Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.75.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

