Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 70,239 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.