Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.