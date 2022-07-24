Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.18 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

