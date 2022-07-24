Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.