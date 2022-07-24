Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.45. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

