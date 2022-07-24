Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

