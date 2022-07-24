Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $306.59 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.89.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.