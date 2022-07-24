Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

