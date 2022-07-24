Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 61,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

