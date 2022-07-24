Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

