Hoo Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.29 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $38.29 million and $3.09 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
