H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

