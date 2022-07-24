HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $415.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $670.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.72.
HubSpot Stock Down 5.8 %
NYSE:HUBS opened at $300.50 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.67.
Insider Activity
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
