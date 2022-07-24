Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE HBM opened at C$4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.26. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

