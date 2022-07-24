Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

Huntsman stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

