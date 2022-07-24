IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

