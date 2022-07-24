IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $23.24 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

