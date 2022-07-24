IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

