IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 264,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 12.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $38,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

