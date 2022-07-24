IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

