Iconic Token Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $98.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016768 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032635 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
