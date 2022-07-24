IDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.59 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,583.72 or 0.99994040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

