IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.88

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.88 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.14). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.15), with a volume of 114,762 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.65.

In related news, insider Clare Askem bought 24,096 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,999.68 ($23,908.76).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

