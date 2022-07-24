iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $223,329.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.
iMe Lab Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
