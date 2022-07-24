Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Buys $249,999.72 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

DCTH stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

