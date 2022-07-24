Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

