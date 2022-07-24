Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.83 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

