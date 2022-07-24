International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $28,922,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.