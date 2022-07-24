International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 589 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

