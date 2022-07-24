International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

