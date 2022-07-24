International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.