International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,436 shares of company stock worth $65,046,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.